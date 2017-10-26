Burton angling experts proved a great catch for pupils at a Derby special school requiring help with their behavioural needs.

The pupils from St Martin's School got the chance to try their hand at fishing after experiencing problems in the classroom; and some quickly realised they had a natural talent for it.

The lessons at Needwood were organised by local man John Anderson from Outwoods. He enlisted Dave Prescott, 70, from Tutbury, to help with the sessions due to his experience and knowledge of fishing.

Teacher Sam Wood, 31, said he was proud to see how well the boys had done and how the sessions had improved their behaviour. He said: "They have all done really well. One of the lads even caught 26 fish last week!

He said: "All these kids are capable of working; it's just that the usual regime of sitting in a classroom being told facts just isn't right for them.

"Something more occupational will be better for them. This is a practical skill that is really engaging them and they're doing really well at it."

He added that the school, which has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted, often encouraged teachers to get their pupils involved in activities such as this.

"We organised this because we have found that they learn better outside of the classroom. They are still learning about habitats and counting and lots of other things. It might not be the traditional lessons, but we think it works better for them."

One of the pupils, called Jacob, said that he would love to carry on fishing in the future after finding he was a natural at it.

He said: "I'm really glad I did it. It's something I will always remember."

The pupils will all be given junior fishing licences, enabling them to get out and catch a few fish whenever they like.

Meanwhile Dave Prescott said: "I got involved because I've been fishing for a long time and I wanted to encourage more young people to get involved.

"It's not really something young people are interested in, but it can be great fun and really relaxing if you're on your own."