An appeal to find a driver who may have witnessed a crash in which two pedestrians were injured when a car swerved and collided with them as they walked along a pavement in Melbourne.

One of the women was seriously hurt in the crash and is still recovering in hospital, police have said.

Officers have now issued an appeal to find the driver of a car who might have witnessed the smash.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 12, at around 2.10pm when a grey Vauxhall Astra was on the B587 towards Ashby from Melbourne.

The car allegedly overtook a white Ford Fiesta, but swerved after spotting an oncoming vehicle coming the other way. The Astra swerved onto the pavement, colliding with the two women, on Ashby Road, said a police spokesman.

It is the driver of the oncoming vehicle who police want to get in touch.

The other woman hurt in the crash suffered minor injuries.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation.

PC Oliver Priddle from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "I am looking to trace the driver of the oncoming vehicle as they could hold vital information to the investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Priddle on 101 quoting reference number 17000391895 or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.