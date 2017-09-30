Email scams are to the internet what brain freeze is to an ice cream, an inevitability that is mostly harmless, but sometimes is not.

Just recently, a spambot from the Netherlands was found to have 711 million email addresses, which is used to send a mixture of mostly spam, but also harmful banking malware, as reported by our sister title, the Manchester Evening News .

Technology giants, Microsoft has released a statement from regional director, Troy Hunt explaining that it is: "Processing the largest list of data ever seen in @haveibeenpwned courtesy of a nasty spambot. I’m in there, you probably are too."

For those who aren't that internet literate and are not aware what @haveibeenpwned is, it’s a site created by Mr Hunt. It is a trusted anti-hacker website which stores the details of passwords which have been leaked.

All you have to do is enter your email address into the website and it will tell you if your account has been compromised in a data breach.

The new spambot is called Onliner Spambot and has been described on haveibeenpwned as: "Malicious software which contained a server-based component located on an IP address in the Netherlands which exposed a large number of files containing personal information.

"In total there were 711 million unique email addresses, many of which were also accompanied by corresponding passwords."

You can head here and enter your email address to see if you have been caught.

