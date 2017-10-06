The last of seven prolific shoplifters who caused a massive surge in crime in Swadlincote has now been jailed.

Michael Kavanagh has now joined the rogues' gallery of thieves who targeted multiple shops across Swadlincote in the same short time period after they were released from prison at the same time, leading to a 56 per cent spike in crime figures.

Kavanagh, of Oversetts Road, Newhall, was considered one of the most prolific of the seven criminals with a total of seven offences committed in just over a month. He has now been jailed for six weeks.

He admitted:

Stealing a pack of razor blades worth £22.99 from Superdrug, Swadlincote, on March 30;

Damaging the main front doors at St Mary's wharf police station, Derby, on April 14;

Stealing coffee and steak worth £19 from Tesco, High Street, Swadlincote, on April 24

Possession of large kitchen knife in Oversetts Road, Newhall, on April 26;

Stealing six L'Oreal face creams worth £181.92 from Boots, Swadlincote, on May 22;

Stealing gammon worth £18 from B&M Store, Swadlincote, on May 22;

Stealing L’Oreal and Olay products worth £483.82 from Boots, Swadlincote, on May 24.

Officers at Swadlincote Police even changed their shifts and worked on their days off they were so determined to arrest Leon Tilt, Jordan Burgess, Daniel Singleton, Christopher Knight, Rebecca Portsmouth, Matthew Kendall and Kavanagh after they embarked on a shoplifting spree across Swadlincote town centre.

Sergeant Graham Summers, of Swadlincote's Safer Neighbourhood team said: "Having so many shoplifters hit Swadlincote earlier this year is another example of my team’s tenacity to bring justice to those who threaten crime on our area. Many of the constables and PCSOs worked on their days off to bring about the arrest and detention offenders."

Last month, the Burton Mail named and shamed six of the seven. Four were jailed, while Daniel Singleton, 23, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, was ordered to pay compensation and Rebecca Portsmouth, 34, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, was given a 12-month conditional discharge which she later breached so was then made the subject of an eight-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.

Kavanagh failed to attend court at the allotted time which is why he has only just been jailed. The sentencing marks the end of painstaking work by Swadlincote police.

Sergeant Summers said his team worked together and moved their shifts around in order to track down the seven people who stole thousands of pounds worth of items from town centre shops.

He has previously said larger shops were not doing enough to protect themselves from being targeted by shoplifters, as they continued to display expensive items by shop doorways – making for easy targets.

The full seven

Leon Tilt , 31, of Midland Road, Swadlincote. Admitted stealing two bottles of vodka worth £28.38 from Aldi, Swadlincote, on May 10; driving a silver Mercedes in Midland Road, Swadlincote, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance on May 12; admitted stealing a quantity of cheese worth £15 from Sainsbury's, Newhall, on June 15; and admitted breaching a suspended sentence order.

Tilt has been jailed for 32 weeks and banned from driving for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a total of £43.38 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge .

Christopher Knight , 26, of no fixed address. Admitted theft from Tesco Express, on March 19; theft from Sainsbury’s, Burton Road; two thefts from Tesco Express, Woodville; theft from a shop in Willington; theft from Tesco Express, Swadlincote; theft from Go Local, in Derby, and theft from Uttoxeter Road service station, in Derby; all on May 29. He also admitted theft from Asda service station, in Woodville, and criminal damage, in Woodville, both on June 7.

In relation to the criminal damage charge Knight was being chased by police and climbed onto a single storey garage, in Swadlincote Road, Woodville. He was then seen stamping on the roof, which eventually gave way and he fell through, breaking two teeth, and was subsequently arrested. He has been jailed for 18 weeks.

Matthew Kendall , 32, no fixed address, admitted stealing detergent worth £20 from Poundworld, Swadlincote, on June 14; stealing meat from Sainsbury’s, Newhall, on June 6; stealing meat worth £60 from Sainsbury's, Midway, on June 5; stealing cleaning products worth £52 from Asda, Woodville, on June 4; stealing meat worth £41.60 from Sainsbury's, Midway, on May 30; stealing laundry detergent worth £16 from Tesco, Church Gresley, on May 20; stealing meat worth £25 from Sainsbury's, Midway, on May 18; stealing meat worth £31 from Sainsbury's, Midway, on May 15; stealing meat worth £54 from Sainsbury's, Newhall on May 8; and stealing 12 steaks worth £36 from Iceland, Swadlincote, on April 25.

He has been jailed for 18 weeks and made the subject of a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order with requirements that he must not enter the Pipeworks retail park other than a pharmacy/chemist for the purposes of collecting medication or if employed at one of the premises.

He must also not enter any Sainsbury's supermarket/shop which are located on Glamorgan Way, Church Gresley, Civic Way, in Swadlincote, High Street, Newhall or Burton Road, Midway and must not enter any Tesco store located in High Street, in Woodville, Hearthcote Road, Swadlincote or Common Road, Church Gresley. 4) Enter Asda Service Station, in Burton Road, in Woodville. He was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jordan Burgess , 37, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, admitted stealing six cans of Lynx body spray worth £18 from Asda, in Woodville; coffee and alcohol worth £15, from Tesco Express, in Church Gresley, both on June 14. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence. He has been jailed for nine weeks and ordered to pay £33 compensation.

Daniel Singleton , 23, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, admitted stealing six Ambi-Pure air fresheners worth £29.94 from B&M Bargains, Swadlincote, on May 18; and wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of her duty, in Newhall, on June 1. He was ordered to pay £29.94 compensation, £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Rebecca Portsmouth , 34, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, admitted stealing cleaning products worth £35 from B&M, Swadlincote, on February 8. She was made the order of a 12-month conditional discharge, and was also ordered to pay £35 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Shops should do more

Sergeant Graham Summers said the South Derbyshire Safer Neighbourhood Team was duty bound to investigate the crimes, but claimed more could be done by shops to discourage shoplifters by removing high value items from the doorways.

He said his pleas to shops, which he hasn’t named individually, have fallen on deaf ears as the floor layouts are decided by the shops' national policies.

Sergeant Summers previously told the Burton Mail his team had spoken to several shops but said they told him they followed a standard store design across the country which involved having their promotions at the front of the shop so that they were seen by customers when they walk in.

While he did not name the shops the Burton Mail contacted three stores which have been targeted the most by the shoplifters.

Tesco did not respond, while Sainsbury's and Boots said they both worked hard to deter shoplifting in their stores.

