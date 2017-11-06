Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Seventeen trees have been severely damaged in a fire near Swadlincote and a vehicle was also badly damaged in two separate fires.

A row of conifer trees in Peggs Close, Measham, were caught up in the blaze, which is believed to have started accidentally. It is not known if a stray firework was to blame.

The incident was reported to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service at 2.22pm on Sunday, November 5. Firefighters from Ashby Fire Station attended the scene.

When they got there the 10-metre length of conifers were on fire. Firefighters had put out the fire by 2.46pm, said a spokesman.

The second incident happened at 8.50am today, Monday, November 6 in Tamworth Road, Ashby.

Firefighters from Ashby and Coalville fire stations were called to a fire in a car parked on a driveway.

They said 70 per cent of the vehicle was severely damaged by fire. There was also heat damage to two other vehicles which were parked close by.

Two fire engines attended and crews had to wear breathing apparatus while they tackled the blaze.

The incident was dealt with by 10.04am. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical fault.