Utility giant Severn Trent is launching its own space "mission" - by analysing satellite data in a bid to reduce water leakage by 15 per cent.

The company is already using drones to spot leaks from the air and is now working with Rezatec, a satellite communication service which analyses different types of satellite data and imagery to monitor changes in the landscape near the pipes.

This includes changes to the vegetation, water content in the soil, water accumulation and sub-centimetre ground movement, all of which help to identify potential leakage.

Dr Bob Stear, head of innovation at Severn Trent, said: "At the moment leakage detection hasn't developed much in the way of new emerging technologies, so we've chosen to take a chance on satellites. We're doing two trials to find leaks in different ways."

By working with Utilis and using Japanese satellite located 637km above the earth, the process operates by picking up a signature of longwave radiation of chlorine in water, tracking the "signature" of drinking water escaping into the ground.

The trials have so far identified many points of interest, which teams are then following up with on-site investigations. Any leaks found are then planned in and fixed as soon as possible.

Bob added: "We're really excited to be working on this. It's early days so far, but it's looking really promising. What's really impressive is that we're picking up leaks as small as boundary boxes and leaks on valves – something that is normally incredibly difficult to pinpoint.

"With this new Satellite technology, the time it takes to locate leaks should significantly reduce, which is obviously great news for leakage levels and our customers.

"We can see clearly the value that this level of geospatial data insight can deliver and we fully expect to be able to improve our costs and efficiency by making better informed decisions when finding and fixing leaks."

Philip Briscoe, chief operating officer of Rezatec, said: "It's incredible what we can understand from satellite data in relation to monitoring asset networks.

"Identifying high risk areas of underground pipeline infrastructure and detecting symptoms of leakage is a cost-effective alternative to more traditional methods as it's non-invasive, frequently updated and highly scalable."

Nick Haskins of SUEZ UK, who are exclusive representatives of Utilis, said the company was "very excited" to be working alongside Severn Trent with the ground-breaking technology.

He said: "Having the opportunity to work with Severn Trent on this project is very exciting. Using a satellite, orbiting the Earth at 633km, offers the most up to date and innovative method for locating water leaks.

"This gives water companies the ability to survey the whole water pipe network in a single operation. This, of course, has the added benefit of being completely discreet to the customer and without any disruption to them."