A shock survey has revealed that almost one in five adults are unlikely to wear a poppy this Remembrance Day as they believe the symbol 'glorifies war'.

A study carried out by the independent researchers Consumer Intelligence found that nine per cent of adults surveyed were unsure about supporting the Poppy Appeal, the charity that cares for injured veterans and service personnel.

Those surveyed believed that they felt 'bullied' into supporting the appeal and around a fifth of those questioned said they felt the Remembrance symbol glorified war.

However, 81 per cent of people quizzed in the East Midlands said they will wear a poppy this Remembrance Day and 23 per cent believe it should be mandatory to do so.

Responding to the figures, Brian Terry, veteran and treasurer at the Royal British Legion's Alrewas and district branch, said: "I wear my poppy in respect of men and women who gave their lives to defend our country so we can live the lifestyle we have today."

According to the findings, 29 per cent of adults believe poppies should be compulsory in the run-up to Remembrance Sunday, which falls on Sunday, November 12 this year.

The Poppy Appeal has been subject to controversy in recent years with a debate around wearing white poppies to symbolise non-violence, and there has been criticism of politicians for not wearing poppies.

Consumer Intelligence's research found one in 12 people have suffered hostility from others for wearing poppies and around one in 20 parents say they would not encourage children to wear poppies in case they are targeted.

Ian Hughes, chief executive of Consumer Intelligence, said: "The Poppy Appeal commands widespread support and raises huge sums but not everyone agrees with it or backs it.

"It is interesting however that tolerance of those who oppose poppies is so high with most people accepting it is a matter of personal choice."

Sylvana Greenwood, a nursery worker from Swadlincote, believes the Poppy Appeal is a worthwhile cause.

The 61-year-old said: "I'm a big believer. My father fought in the Second World War so obviously I'm all for the Poppy Appeal. I think it's amazing. It needs to carry on because it's part of who we are really."

For more information about the Poppy Appeal, visit www.britishlegion.org.uk.

Why is the poppy such an important symbol?

In spring 1915, after losing a friend and fellow-serviceman in Ypres, Belgium, a Canadian doctor was inspired by the sight of poppies growing in the downtrodden fields where troops had fought.

Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae took it upon himself to write a now-famous poem called In Flanders Fields to express how he felt as he looked upon the bright red flowers.

After the First World War, the poppy was adopted as a symbol of Remembrance as a nod to Lt Col McCrae's amazing piece of writing.

An RBL spokesman said: "This inspired an American academic, Moina Michael, to make and sell red silk poppies which were brought to England by a French woman, Anna Guérin.

"The RBL, formed in 1921, ordered nine million of these poppies and sold them on November 11 that year.

"The poppies sold out almost immediately and that first ever Poppy Appeal raised over £106,000; a considerable amount of money at the time.

"This was used to help World War One veterans with employment and housing. The following year, Major George Howson set up the Poppy Factory to employ disabled ex-servicemen. Today, the factory and the Legion's warehouse in Aylesford produces millions of poppies each year."

National Memorial Arboretum

Lines from the moving war poem 'In Flanders Fields' have been highlighted at several landmark locations – including the National Memorial Arboretum and Dunkirk beach – to launch this year's Poppy Appeal.

The poppy initiative was unveiled at a string of locations as the Royal British Legion seeks to encourage the nation to rethink the significance of the world-renowned flower.

The large-scale version of the poem is made up of clusters of poppies - giving the impression the lines of the poem have grown from the ground. When viewed from a height or at ground level, the floral display aims to bring a new perspective to the famous poem and its meaning.

The project has been installed in numerous locations across the UK and overseas, including the National Memorial Arboretum, Dunkirk Beach, Cardiff Bay, Sage Gateshead, Media City in Salford Quays, The White Cliffs of Dover and the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, London.

