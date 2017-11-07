Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disturbing recordings broadcast on TV have given a frightening insight into the alarming thought processes of a serial killer who dumped one of his victims near Uttoxeter and another near Twycross.

Child rapist Robert Black murdered four young girls in the 1980s - but investigators suspect he may have killed others.

Black disposed of the body of Susan Maxwell, an 11-year-old he had abducted from Northumberland, on the A518 in Loxley in 1982.

The killer died in prison in January 2016. No-one attended the 68-year-old's funeral or claimed his ashes, which were scattered into waters away from the UK.

He was arrested in 1990 after being caught red-handed in Scotland with a barely-alive six-year-old girl who had been bound and gagged.

Now a recording of a counselling session Black had following his conviction for the offence has been released for broadcast on CBS show Voice of a Serial Killer.

Police were just weeks away from charging Black with the murder of another teenager, 13-year-old Genette Tate, from Devon, when he died from natural causes.

In the recording, Counsellor Ray Wyre asks Black about how Genette's murder could have happened.

He says: "Well they found her bike didn't they? He's obviously persuaded her to get off her bike or grabbed her off the bike - one of the two - then got her into a vehicle and took her away."

Black's idea of how Genette could have been taken exactly matched the police's theory.

He goes on to say: "If I had seen a paper girl, I'd maybe park and watch for a while to see what sort of route, getting myself into a position where it would be possible to take somebody."

In 1994, Black was charged with the murders of five-year-old Caroline Hogg - whose body he had dumped near Twycross in 1983; 10-year-old Sarah Harper and Susan Maxwell, whose body he had left in Loxley. He was jailed for life at Newcastle Crown Court with a recommendation that he serve at least 35 years.

In 2011, he was convicted of the kidnap, sexual assault and murder of Jennifer Cardy, nine, which he had carried out in 1980 after abducting her near her home in Northern Ireland.

Following his death at Maghaberry high security jail, Northern Ireland, a prison service spokesman said: "In the absence of anyone claiming the remains of Robert Black, his ashes have been scattered at sea, without ceremony, beyond these shores. This has been done in accordance with the legal requirements for disposal."

