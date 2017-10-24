A national shoe store chain has unveiled the launch date for a new outlet in Uttoxeter following the takeover of a rival which fell into administration.

Shoe Zone has acquired a host of Brantano stores in the UK, including the unit in Dovefields Retail Park, Uttoxeter.

Brantano, which had traded at the park for several years, called in administrators PwC in March amidst a "depressed and competitive footwear market".

The new store's first day of trading will take place on Thursday, October 26, when eight new jobs will be created.

However, it is not yet clear whether any of the store's roles have been given to former Brantano staff.

Naomi Shefford, marketing director at Shoe Zone, said: "We are very excited to be opening our 11th branded store in Uttoxeter only a couple of weeks after the launch of our Selly Oak store opening.

"We hope that our Uttoxeter customers like what’s on offer and we look forward to welcoming them into our new store."

With more than 500 stores across the UK, Shoe Zone sells more than 20 million pairs of shoes a year.

A Shoe Zone spokesman said the new store, which is currently being fitted out, would be a "concept" store.

The spokesman said: "Shoe Zone, the UK’s leading value footwear retailer, will be opening the doors of its eleventh branded format store in Dovefields Retail Park on Thursday, October 26.

"The store will create eight new jobs. Shoe Zone has undergone a transformation in this new concept store which not only has a new look and feel but also stocks a range of renowned brands including Skechers, Lotus, Heavenly Feet and many more.

"Alongside the big brands, the store also stocks Shoe Zone’s own brand range.

Speaking in March, Tony Barrell, lead administrator at PwC, said: "Despite significant improvements in the business and reductions in the cost base, trading has continued to suffer in a depressed and competitive footwear market.

"Like many other retailers, Brantano has also been hit hard by the sharp decline in sterling, the ongoing shift in consumer shopping habits and the evolution of the UK retail environment.

Shoe Zone's arrival will come as a welcome boost for commerce after it was claimed Sports Direct had not yet signed a contract to move into the vacant Co-op unit in the Maltings, Uttoxeter.

Signs saying the major sports brand was "coming soon" had been put up in on the building, only to be subsequently taken down.

The agent letting the unit said Co-op had signed the contract, but Sports Direct had not.