Shoppers at Stretton and Rosliston Co-op convenience stores are being given the chance to secure much needed funding for local charities.

Nominations are now open for the Community Dividend Fund which in the past eight years has handed out more than £80,000 to good causes.

Customers generously donate the dividends earned on their purchases to top up the fund every year.

Each store adopts a particular cause in its neighbourhood to support, based on the nominations it receives.

Grants awarded range from about £200 to £2,000, with around £10,000 handed out annually to a variety of clubs and charities, as well as schools and churches.

All the beneficiaries are in the trading area of the Tamworth Co-operative Society which operates the initiative.

Tamworth Co-op chief executive Julian Coles said: "The Community Dividend Fund plays an important part in providing support to grassroots organisations.

"We’re particularly keen to help groups that enrich the day-to-day lives of the communities they serve, either socially or educationally – for example, a playgroup, a school, a club for the elderly or a special interest group."

Members and non-members can nominate an organisation. It must be near the store they visit and should not be in the private sector or for profit. Any previous recipients will be ineligible for further support for a three-year period.

Forms are available from the Stretton Co-op store in James Brindley Way, Stretton Park and Rosliston Co-op in Main Street. Customers can also submit their nominations by visiting the society’s website at tamworth.coop The closing date is November 26.

The organisations currently being supported in the Burton area are Friends of Fountain Special School (nominated by Stretton customers) and Coton-in-the Elms Community Centre (nominated by Rosliston).