The sister of a schoolgirl from Stretton who went missing for three days has thanked everyone who shared her appeals on social media and lauded the positive role they played in getting the 14-year-old home, safe and sound.

Rosie Miles went missing from her Stretton home at 11.50pm on Friday, September 29 and was not seen or heard of throughout the weekend.

Rosie's sister, Bronwyn Moore, posted a number of appeals on Facebook over the weekend to find as much information of her sister’s whereabouts as possible, and urged people to share her posts.

Staffordshire Police confirmed at around 2.30pm on Monday, October 2 that Rosie had been found safe and well.

Now, Bronwyn has taken to Facebook once again to thank everybody who shared her posts and helped to get her sister home.

She said: "I cannot begin to tell you how grateful and thankful I am for everyone who has shared the post on my missing sister. I didn't expect to get as many shares as I did or support.

"So many people messaged me to see if they could do anything to help. Truly amazed by everyone’s kindness and care. We are all happy she is just home and safe.

"Due to Facebook sharing she was found, so we couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help. Despite everything going on in this world, everyone seems to come together when they need to help a missing child.

"My heart goes out to everyone who has been there to help, yet again massive thank you to you all."