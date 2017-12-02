Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With Christmas less than a month away, casting your mind back to your summer holiday could prove a handy money-spinner at the most expensive time of year.

Louis Bridger, general manager at International Currency Exchange, has looked at ways you can use cash from your holiday cast-offs to make extra money, just in time for Christmas.

Swap left over currency

How many of us leave leftover currency notes gathering dust in our bedside table? If this sounds like you, and you’re not intending to go abroad to a country that uses that currency in the next six months, why not swap it back?

Keep an eye on exchange rates to ensure you get the best deal back, or check to see if your currency provider offers a buyback guarantee. This allows you to get the same deal you got on the day you originally bought the currency.

Review your trip

Do you fancy helping others and getting paid for your words of wisdom? If so, why not relive your holiday experiences and submit an honest review. Sites like Rate it All let you rate anything from your hotel to airline service, and pay you. Other options include Yonderbound which lets you offer recommendations about hotels and excursions. If someone ends up booking something through your travel review, you earn credits with the site, which you can put towards the purchase off future hotel stays.

Check leftover currency cards

If you used a currency card last time you went away it might be worth checking to see if you have any remaining cash left on them. It’s easy to return home and lose the currency card amongst the mix of loyalty cards and vouchers in your purse or wallet. So, dig them out and check your balance at a local ATM. If you’ve forgotten about them, it’s basically free money right?

Enter your best videos

If you have a GoPro and a selection of travel videos that you are proud of, why not submit them in the GoPro awards? Make sure your footage is high quality and tells a story because if your video submission impresses, you could win up to £700.

Share your experiences

If you have a talent for writing and a passion for travel why not write about your experiences? Websites like Wanderlust and 101 Holidays offer writers the chance to submit articles on a number of topics from tour guides to the best places around the world to scuba dive. If your writing makes the grade you will not only have your writing published but could earn up to £200.

Sell your holiday photos

Do you have any holiday snaps you are particularly proud of? If so, why not make some money by selling them online. From websites, posters, brochures and magazines there is always a demand for stock photos. Sites such as Shutterstock and Dreamtime buy and sell stock photos, so it’s worth signing up for free, and sending in your best photos.