A "suspicious package" has led to four courtrooms at Derby Crown Court being evacuated. A cordon was placed around the scene after police officers recovered an item from the scene.

It is understood that the "suspicious package" was in fact a small, buzzing toy.

The cordon outside of the court has now been lifted and people have been allowed back inside. When the package was found, the bomb squad was also reported to be on its way to the scene.

While officers dealt with the incident pedestrians were stopped from entering the river gardens by the side entrance to Derby's council house.

Onlookers reported a large police presence outside the court.

Clive Short, 45, from Allenton, was one of the witnesses who saw the cordon as he walked to the bus station.

He said: "If looks like it could be something big if there are that many police cars here. I hope it is nothing too serious."

