Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An historic village church has been given timely help with its clock ahead of its starring role in an information film - by the same firm who installed it more than 120 years ago.

In 1896 a new clock was installed at St James' Church, in Barton under Needwood, by clock makers Smiths of Derby.

Now the experts have returned to the village church to undertake a major overhaul of the clock with the addition of an automatic winding system and the re-painting and gilding of the clock faces.

It comes after St James' Church received a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. Part of this funding will now be used to make an information film about how the church clock works.

Project manager Peter Ralley turned to Smiths for help with the clock. He said: "I needed to make a film about the clock that could explain to the average visitor how it worked. However, I'm not a clock expert. Luckily Smiths are. They were amazingly supportive and jumped at the chance to help us."

Mr Ralley and Smith's clock maker Tony Davies met at the church and spent an hour going over the intricacies of the St James' clock.

He said: "Tony was great and explained the workings of the clock in a way I could easily understand."

The film about the impressive timepiece is now in production and is one of a series of short films that will form a self-led tour of the church. Organisers are hoping that these should be available in 2018.

Anyone wanting to keep informed about the project can find out more on the website here or from Mr Ralley on peter@rali.org.uk

Smiths of Derby was established in 1856 by John Smith and 160 years later the company is still owned and run by the Smith family.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk