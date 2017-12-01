It is officially December and the weather is definitely taking a nose dive as temperatures across Burton and South Derbyshire have plummeted to freezing.
Today, Friday, December 1, has been another cold start with some icy stretches and the odd snow shower at first in the east, but this is unlikely to reach Burton.
Through the rest of the day, the skies will begin to turn cloudier, with the sunshine turning hazy. Maximum temperatures of 4C have been predicted.
Tonight, it will turn increasingly cloudy, with a few outbreaks of light rain or drizzle possible at times. There is still a risk of frost in the evening, but it will be less likely by morning. Minimum temperatures of 1C.
On Saturday, it will stay mainly cloudy and rather chilly, but still warmer than today. A few outbreaks of rain are possible, especially during the evening and overnight. Highs of 8C are expected.
From Sunday, it looks set to stay cloudy with a few bright spells possible. There could be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle could be likely at times. It will turn much milder, but there is still a risk of patchy fog during the mornings.
This is the hour-by-hour guide to the weather in Burton.
Friday
9am - Sunny intervals 1C
10am - Sunny 2C
11am - Sunny 4C
12pm - Sunny intervals 5C
1pm - Cloudy 5C
2pm - Sunny intervals 5C
3pm - Sunny intervals 5C
4pm - Cloudy 4C
5pm - Cloudy 4C
6pm - Partly cloudy 3C
7pm - Cloudy 3C
8pm - Cloudy 3C
9pm - Cloudy 3C
10pm - Cloudy 3C
11pm - Cloudy 3C
Saturday
12am - Cloudy 3C
1am - Cloudy 3C
2am - Cloudy 3C
3am - Cloudy 3C
4am - Cloudy 3C
5am - Cloudy 3C
6am - Cloudy 4C
7am - Cloudy 4C
8am - Cloudy 4C
9am - Cloudy 4C
10am - Cloudy 5C
11am - Cloudy 6C
12pm - Cloudy 6C
1pm - Cloudy 7C
2pm - Cloudy 7C
3pm - Cloudy 7C
4pm - Cloudy 7C
5pm - Cloudy 6C
6pm - Cloudy 6C
7pm - Cloudy 6C
8pm - Cloudy 6C
9pm - Cloudy 6C
10pm - Cloudy 6C
11pm - Cloudy 6C