It is officially December and the weather is definitely taking a nose dive as temperatures across Burton and South Derbyshire have plummeted to freezing.

Today, Friday, December 1, has been another cold start with some icy stretches and the odd snow shower at first in the east, but this is unlikely to reach Burton.

Through the rest of the day, the skies will begin to turn cloudier, with the sunshine turning hazy. Maximum temperatures of 4C have been predicted.

Tonight, it will turn increasingly cloudy, with a few outbreaks of light rain or drizzle possible at times. There is still a risk of frost in the evening, but it will be less likely by morning. Minimum temperatures of 1C.

On Saturday, it will stay mainly cloudy and rather chilly, but still warmer than today. A few outbreaks of rain are possible, especially during the evening and overnight. Highs of 8C are expected.

From Sunday, it looks set to stay cloudy with a few bright spells possible. There could be outbreaks of light rain or drizzle could be likely at times. It will turn much milder, but there is still a risk of patchy fog during the mornings.

This is the hour-by-hour guide to the weather in Burton.

Friday

9am - Sunny intervals 1C

10am - Sunny 2C

11am - Sunny 4C

12pm - Sunny intervals 5C

1pm - Cloudy 5C

2pm - Sunny intervals 5C

3pm - Sunny intervals 5C

4pm - Cloudy 4C

5pm - Cloudy 4C

6pm - Partly cloudy 3C

7pm - Cloudy 3C

8pm - Cloudy 3C

9pm - Cloudy 3C

10pm - Cloudy 3C

11pm - Cloudy 3C

Saturday

12am - Cloudy 3C

1am - Cloudy 3C

2am - Cloudy 3C

3am - Cloudy 3C

4am - Cloudy 3C

5am - Cloudy 3C

6am - Cloudy 4C

7am - Cloudy 4C

8am - Cloudy 4C

9am - Cloudy 4C

10am - Cloudy 5C

11am - Cloudy 6C

12pm - Cloudy 6C

1pm - Cloudy 7C

2pm - Cloudy 7C

3pm - Cloudy 7C

4pm - Cloudy 7C

5pm - Cloudy 6C

6pm - Cloudy 6C

7pm - Cloudy 6C

8pm - Cloudy 6C

9pm - Cloudy 6C

10pm - Cloudy 6C

11pm - Cloudy 6C