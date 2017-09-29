When Christmas time comes around, there seems nothing better than to snuggle up in a blanket with a warm mug of cocoa. Now, imagine doing that when your blanket is 'hot'!

That dream could become a reality this yuletide as a Burton woman is raffling off a 'Hunky Christmas' quilt, complete with scenes of topless men wearing seasonal outfits.

Shirley Horn, 50, decided that she wanted to create a quilt to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support because of the support they gave her after she lost a family member to the disease.

The idea came about when her friend Alison Ballard, donated scraps of fabric from her dress-making business, Silly Old Sea Dog.

Mrs Horn said: "She donated some beautiful fabric to me, and I completely fell in love with the material! It's so cheeky! I then had the idea to make this crazy quilt and raffle it off to charity!

"It's been really popular, and we're so happy. Some friends' husbands have even donated twice, so they have two chances at winning it!"

Mrs Horn, from Tutbury, said that a friend of hers had recently won a battle with cancer, after being supported by Macmillan, and so told her that she would like to see the money go to the charity.

The optometrist who works at P and B Opticians in Burton town centre recently lost her father-in-law to secondary cancer, and received support from Macmillan.

She added: "Everyone has been touched by cancer at some point, whether it's themselves, a friend or family member. Macmillan is invaluable."

Ms Horn said: "The quilt will be perfect for keeping you warm and wrapped up in a cosy, rosy-coloured hug this Christmas. Its saucy twist will make you smile so it will warm your heart as well! In the quilt of life, friends and family are the stitches that hold it together."

The fabric for the 39 x 44 inches was donated by Alison Ballard, a vintage dress maker from the brand Silly Old Sea Dog.

She set up a JustGiving page to raise money for the charity, and has already raised £210 of her £400 target.

Anyone wanting to take part in the raffle can do so by visiting the page and making a suggested donation of £2 or more.

