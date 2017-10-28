Cadets from the four Southern Derbyshire Air Cadet squadrons will come together for the first time since 1971 this weekend.

Cadets and staff from Swadlincote, Derby, Ilkeston and Long Eaton squadrons will all take part in a training day at their new headquarters in Alvaston, Derby, on Sunday, October 29.

The new HQ, at the former Derby Royal Air Force Base, will see youngsters get a chance to take part in activities including music, leadership, teamwork, radio and other aviation programmes.

Alyn Thompson , Squadron leader of the South and East Midlands wing, said: "This is a pilot project which will give all of our cadets opportunity to meet up with their counterparts in a non-competitve atmosphere and I am hoping that this will be a model from which we can develop a regular programme throughout 2018.

"By having our staff who have so many varied skills come together on days such as these we can offer so much more to offer our cadets."

Derby squadron commander Ian Marshall said: "Our cadets get chances to take part in activities which are just not available to anyone else in the Derbyshire area.

"Where else can a young teenager take control of an aeroplane and do aerobatics with a Royal Air Force Pilot for free?

"We are pleased to be hosting our fellow cadets in our brand new facility and I look forward to Derby contributed so much to ensure that these events will prove a success."

The training day will enable the cadets of Derbyshire and North Leicestershire to come together and take part in various training activities.

Former Derby cadet, Flight Lieutenant Rob Moore, said that it will be the first time that the Derbyshire cadets have come back to the site since the Wing closed in 1971.

Working on the day will be the South and East Midlands Band mainly from Swadlincote who became the Midland Area champions last weekend and who will be training together on the day in preparation for the National Championships in November.