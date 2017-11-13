Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Air cadets from South Derbyshire took part in the first training session at Alvaston for more than 45 years.

More than 100 air cadets and staff from Swadlincote, Long Eaton, Ilkeston, Coalville, Loughborough and Melton Mowbray took part in the training day at the new squadron headquarters on Sunday, October 29.

Squadron leader Alyn Thompson said: "It was fantastic bringing seven very different squadrons together and seeing them work in a non-competitive environment.

"The quality of training delivered has been excellent and the cadets have all achieved something, whether that is gaining a blue badge in leadership, learning how to build an aero-model in four hours or developing rifle drill skills. The staff team have been brilliant and I would like to thank them all for contributing to the success of the day."

It is the first time that the Derbyshire cadets have come back to the site since the wing closed in 1971.

The training was delivered by staff from across the seven squadrons, who were all supported by wing staff squadron leader Steve Mills and wing commander Gil Singleton.

