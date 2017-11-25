The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents in South Derbyshire have been waking up to light snow flurries – but now we are in for some rain.

It has been snowing overnight and the area has been lightly covered. However, we have escaped the worst snowfall, according to Derbyshire Police, which has been forced to close Snake Pass, in the north of the county.

A yellow level severe warning of ice was in place across parts of Scotland, England, Northern Ireland and Wales until 10.30am.

The Met Office chief forecaster said that the band of snow, sleet and rain showers cleared during the early hours of Saturday but would be followed by further wintry showers.

In Burton there is a chance of a mixture of snow and rain with a maximum high of 6C. However, Sunday brings warmer news with a forecast of patchy sun and a high of 7C.

The forecaster said: "Icy patches are likely to form on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall.

"1-2 cm snow may accumulate above about 200 m by Saturday morning with with 2-5 cm possible above 300 m. Small amounts of snow are possible at low levels inland."

At 8.30am the Met Office tweeted: "The combination of showers and sub zero temperatures means there is a risk of ice in places this morning. Take extra care out and about."

(Image: baddileyram Tweet)

Showers are being swept in from the Arctic before hitting the north and west of Britain.

The Met Office and Public Health England (PHE) have issued a Level 2 cold weather health alert, which is described as an ’alert and readiness’ warning.

Have you been out and about in the snow today? Send your pictures to helen.kreft@burtonmail.co.uk