A family in South Derbyshire are already well into the Christmas spirit - with their biggest display of lights for 10 years.

Lisa Wadsworth, of Brookdale Road, Hartshorne, has been adding to her twinkly light display for a decade for the enjoyment of her neighbours.

(Image: Lisa Wadsworth)

This year she has gone bigger and better and her family home is now surrounded by all manner of festive decorations from sparkly reindeer to Santa on his sleigh, and much more.

(Image: Lisa Wadsworth)

She said: "We do it for our kids. We have gone bigger and better this year .

"This is the biggest display in the 10 years we have been doing it and we do it for the enjoyment of the community. Everybody who lives around us loves it."