A major sports superstore's decision to set up shop in Uttoxeter could spark a chain reaction and breathe new life into the town centre, the mayor has said.

Sports Direct has announced it is to move into the old Co-op supermarket building in the Maltings, bringing a raft of new jobs to town.

It comes as two unnamed blue chip firms are also considering moving into the Maltings under a plan led by Uttoxeter developer Malcolm Barrett.

And, with Uttoxeter's population predicted to skyrocket by around 8,000 in the next 15 years, mayor Alison Trenery is optimistic of a town centre boom.

She said: "We don’t have many stores selling sportswear and sports equipment, so it really will fill a big gap in the market. I’m very pleased they’ll be providing more employment, as well as livening up the Maltings.

"Hopefully, this will help Malcolm Barrett to take the planned redevelopment of the Maltings forward and make that end of town more lively and commercially viable.

"I think the store will certainly be well used and they must have done their market research before committing to come here.

"When you consider the population of the town is 14,000 and expanding pretty rapidly, as well as the fact we’re getting more and more people coming in from neighbouring towns at the minute, it’s a move that makes sense for Sports Direct.

"We also shouldn't forget they’re right next to the town’s main car park and very close to Alleyne's school and the bus station, so will be easily accessible for young people, who will be a big part of their clientele.

"I think their decision to come to the centre of town could signal more big companies choosing to move here – and I know Mr Barrett has said he’s negotiating with a couple of major retailers now.

"In recent years, we’ve had big, big shops such as Waitrose and Asda commit to Uttoxeter and it really feels like the ball is rolling in the centre of town now.

"It’s so good to see Sports Direct come to the centre of town as well, when they could have tried to move to the outskirts like a lot of other big traders tend to.

"It could well create a real knock-on effect; it if increases town centre footfall like we think it will, other big names will be attracted to come here.

"Smaller businesses will also be more viable and we could well see even more setting up shop in the town centre, which would be wonderful to see.

"It feels really positive at the minute in terms of the future of town centre trade and there’s every reason to be optimistic."

Around 2,000 homes could have planning permission to be built in and around Uttoxeter by 2031, meaning a huge influx of potential shoppers.

Driven by government policy to build more homes, East Staffordshire's Local Plan sets out where around 1,500 homes will be constructed in and around town. And some sites not on the plan already have planning permission.

Among the homes already approved are 700 at Parks Farm, Bramshall, more than 400 at Uttoxeter's Hazelwalls Farm, and around 140 at Roycroft Farm, also in town.

We contacted Sports Direct bosses for a comment, but they did not respond to a request to reveal when the store would open and how many jobs would be provided.

