Families of runners took over a quiet village for its annual fun run and five-mile challenge. Thirty years after the first Royal Oak Run in Alton, joggers set off from the historic pub on Sunday, October 8.

Those who did not fancy the hilly five-mile course enjoyed an easier two-mile fun run around the scenery of Dimmingsdale.

Event organiser Maggie Trevor said: "This is a community event and it is a delight to see villagers running and coming out to support, along with our youngest participant of three and our oldest of 75, all enjoying being part of this experience."

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones/ACJ Media)

The first man home in the five-mile Challenge was David Allen in a time of 31 minutes and 55 seconds. The fastest female was Amanda Davies, who crossed the finish line in a time of 32 minutes, 44 seconds.

In the fun run, Fynn Churton, with a time of 12 minutes and 42 seconds, was the quickest man. Sienna Phillips finished ahead of her fellow-female competitors in 14 minutes and 30 seconds.

The first finisher aged below 16 in the five-mile challenge was Oliver McBride, in a time of 37 minutes and 12 seconds.

Mrs Trevor said: "The whole five mile course rightly lived up to its name of a challenge, with mud and rough terrain playing a part.

(Image: Alex Cantrill-Jones/ACJ Media)

"All runners commented on the wonderful support they received from the dedicated marshalls out around the course, who gave of their time to ensure no one went astray.

"Thanks goes to all the sponsors from local businesses and in particular to the landlord and landlady at The Royal Oak for their support over the last four years in making this event such a success."

