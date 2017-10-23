The near £230,000 restoration of a 1,000 year-old Marston-on-Dove church has finally been completed - with a newly renovated church tower and spire.

St. Mary's Church, on Marston Lane, had been placed on the English Heritage at risk register, because of the work required to renovate the building.

A large chunk of the money needed, £217,700 was contributed by the Heritage Lottery Fund, with the rest of the remaining £12,000 raised by individuals from the church and corporate donors.

The majority of the damage was caused by ivy, which was rooted on the north wall of the building.

The tower’s parapet and the upper section of the spire had become unstable and could have potentially collapsed and it was announced in December, 2014 that work was set to begin on repairs.

Vicar of the church, Reverend Andrew Murphie said: "We are extremely grateful to the heritage lottery fund both for their grant and also for their enthusiastic support throughout the project.

"We are also very proud of the work done by our dedicated team of volunteers and for all those who have contributed with their efforts, their generosity and their time. St Mary's has been at the heart of our community for 1,000 years and we can now be confident that it will continue to serve future generations through the next millennium.

"We are also very grateful for the expert work and advice of our architect, Mark Parsons of Anthony Short and Partners, and stonemasons Stephen Anstey and his son Lee."

The church is a Grade One listed building and was mentioned in the Domesday Book, and according to Reverend Murphie has been the centre of the community in Marston for the last 1,000 years.

The restoration of the church was unveiled on Wednesday, October 11 by the venerable Dr Christopher Cuncliffe, the Archdeacon of Derby who said: "I'm delighted to be here at St Mary’s church in Marston-on-Dove to celebrate the completion of an amazing project. Four years ago we faced a daunting challenge, the beautiful medieval church was discovered to have multiple problems.

"It was something that would be very difficult to contemplate to resolve without the generous lottery fund providing significant grants of £200,000 to support the work, and supplementing that, we are also very grateful for the corporate and individual donations that have made up the balance of what we needed."

What damage was done to the church?

Reverend Andrew Murphie explained the damage that had unfolded at St. Mary’s church, on Marston Lane.

He said: "At the outset, the main threat appeared to come from ivy rooted within the walls and resulting water ingress but expert investigation revealed that the upper part of the spire had been seriously damaged by the rusting and expansion of the ironwork supporting the weather vane.

"This ironwork has been replaced with stainless steel, and the masonry expertly restored by our masons. Their work has been in the grand tradition of the medieval craftsmen who created St Mary’s so many years ago.

"The proof that this tradition lives on can be seen in the beautiful new angle they have carved for the south east corner of our church."

The damage has now all been corrected, with rotten masonry replaced throughout the building and a newly carved angle placed above the church entrance.