Stables in Melbourne will be converted into a home as the latest planning applications have been decided by South Derbyshire District Council:

Hemsley Barn, Shepherds Lane, Melbourne - proposed conversion of existing stables and associated storerooms into a single residence – approved.

Hatton Lodge, Uttoxeter Road, Hatton - outline application (all matters except for access and layout to be reserved) for the residential development of two detached homes – refused.

3 Harrow Road, Midway - the erection of a detached garage – approved.

29 Chestnut Way, Repton - the erection of a detached garage – approved.

39 Rosliston Road, South Drakelow - the erection of a double garage – approved.

Yew Tree House, Coton Road, Lullington - demolition of existing dwelling and the erection of a four bedroom two storey home – approved.

42 Main Street, Etwall - demolition of the existing rear extension and replacement with a single storey extension, partial demolition and conversion of the detached outbuilding to a garage, the installation of a new vehicular access gate and the re-rendering of existing building – approved.

Bower Hill, Well Lane, Repton - the felling of a horse chestnut tree – approved

61 Bretby Hollow, Newhall - the felling of a sycamore tree covered by a tree preservation order – refused.