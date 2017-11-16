Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young Staffordshire pupils are being urged to get into the festive spirit with their very own Christmas stories - and raise up to £1,500 for school equipment.

A plea has gone out for youngsters to tap into their creative juices to try to earn a lump sum of cash for their schools in a festive-themed creative writing competition.

Hosted by online printing company Cartridge Save, the competition, now in its fourth year, is open to children between the ages of four and 11 and could see their schools net £1,500 to spend on books and writing equipment.

The competition is split into three separate age categories, with entrants being required to submit their own story or poem, inspired by the winter season or Christmas. Entrants must be made before tomorrow, Friday, November 17, so there's no much time left to get writing.

The competition is being backed by children’s author, Sam Hay, known for her 'Undead Pets' series of books, and she will choose the final winners when the entries close.

She said the competition could play a massive role in helping young children unlock their creative talents.

"I'm very excited to be judging the Write Christmas story competition for a fourth year running. It's a great opportunity to get kids all over Britain writing and showing off their fantastic imaginations. I'm always so impressed by their creativity and originality.

"Christmas has been the inspiration behind some all-time classics including Dickens' A Christmas Carol and the much-loved Nutcracker. It's a time for magic, excitement and wonder. I can't wait to read this year's stories and poems."

The winning entry will receive £1,500 for their school, as well as a festive stocking full of treats worth £50 for the triumphant author.

Two runners-up entrants will win £250 for their school and a festive goody bag.

Ian Cowley, managing director of cartridgesave.co.uk, said that the company was proud to host the competition each year: "Children's imaginations never fail to amaze. We're proud to invest in the best young writers and provide them with resources to help stimulate their creative minds at Christmas and beyond."

Submissions must be made by Thursday, November 17, will full information on how to enter, as well as hints and tips for those taking part available online at www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/writechristmas2017 .