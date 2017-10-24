Staffordshire has its first Mental Health Champion - in the shape of County Councillor Ann Edgeller.

The announcement of the new role comes as Staffordshire County Council intensifies its work supporting positive mental health and reducing inequalities in the region following World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The council has now signed up to the Local Authorities Mental Health Challenge while Councillor Edgeller's new role will ensure the authority continues to support mental health issues and champions mental health causes.

The new programme of work builds on Staffordshire's mental health strategy, which aims to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and support people experiencing problems.

One in four people in the county will suffer from mental health problems during their lifetime, with 12 per cent of Staffordshire adults aged 18-64 and nine per cent of children aged five to 16 experiencing a common mental health disorder.

County councillor Alan White, deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said: "With one in four people being affected by mental health issues at some point in their lives, it is hugely important they get the support they need at home, at work and in their local community.

"We are already doing some great work here in Staffordshire and by signing up to the Mental Health Challenge we are reaffirming our commitment to tackling the inequalities that many people with mental health issues can face."

County Councillor Edgeller said: "After having worked with, and having people in my family who suffer from mental health issues, I am very pleased that the county council has taken up the Mental Health Challenge. Mental health should be taken as seriously as physical health. I am looking forward to working with everyone to achieve the county council's aims and objectives."