Tourism sites across Staffordshire from Alton Towers to Drayton Manor are cashing in on a record-breaking influx of overseas visitors to the UK.

Tourist promotion agency VisitBritain predict that the 40 million people visiting the UK this year will increase trips to the country by six per cent, upping spending to £25.7bn.

In Staffordshire, the tourism sector is already worth over £1 billion annually, with around 25 million people enjoying day or overnight trips, highlighting the county's wide appeal.

For those seeking an adrenaline rush, the county boasts two world-class theme parks, Alton Towers Resort and Drayton Manor Park, as well as Tamworth’s SnowDome and Waterworld.

Staffordshire is also home to the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, both the National Brewery Centre and St George's Park in Burton and a wealth of smaller museums and attractions.

Mark Winnington, Cabinet Member for Economic Growth at Staffordshire County Council and Deputy Chair of Destination Staffordshire, said: "The record numbers of overseas visitors to the UK we're seeing this year is not only great news for the country but also wonderful for our own tourism economy.

"We're a great county to visit with a thriving tourism sector and lots on offer. Our local tourism businesses continue to do a great job, innovating, attracting more and more visitors, bringing in over £100 million a month for the local economy and sustaining tens of thousands of jobs."

Staffordshire also has many historic houses and sites to visit in the area, such as Lichfield Cathedral, the Shugborough Estate, Tamworth Castle, the Ancient High House and Weston Park, the home of V festival.

The county is also a great attraction for fans of the outdoors, from the Peak District National Park to the National Forest. There are hundreds of miles of footpaths, cycleways and a canal network amongst the largest of shire counties.

People can find out more about what Staffordshire has to offer this autumn at www.enjoystaffordshire.com/whats-on.