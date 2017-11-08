Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There was standing room only in Findern church as family and friends of a former council chairman paid their last respects as she was laid to rest.

Councillors from both sides of the political divide also attended the funeral of Ann Hood who served two terms as chairman of South Derbyshire District Council.

Mrs Hood died at Derby's Cedar Tree Care Home on Sunday, October 15, at the age of 75, five years after she was diagnosed with dementia.

As her coffin, adorned with pink flowers, arrived at All Saints Church, Reverend Sue Starkey addressed mourners, saying: "There will be a mixture of tears and smiles, of grief and sadness, but do give thanks for the time Ann has shared with us in different ways."

The congregation was told Ann was born in Yorkshire, the middle of three children and she attended the grammar school in Hartlepool in the north east.

The vicar said: "Ann wanted to be in the Navy but failed the medical because she wore glasses – something that wouldn’t happen today.

"She met Frank in Wimbledon while she was a nanny and they have now celebrated 47 years of marriage."

The congregation was also told that when Ann worked for what is now the Department for Work and Pensions she was even given the equivalent of an OBE in civil engineering.

The former nursery nurse represented Willington and Findern on South Derbyshire District Council from 2003 to 2015 where she took great pride in championing local people and groups.

She also served as chairman of the district council in 2008-2009 and again in 2013-2014, and as a result, Ann and her husband Frank were invited to the Queen’s garden party.

Reverend Starkey said: "They love black labradors and would take them on walks in the Peak District, and Frank was very proud of his Jaguar car and they were go for stays in Wales and Scotland.

"Sadly five years ago Ann was diagnosed with dementia and she also had leukaemia which she had had for some considerable time.

"She was loved and respected by many people. She truly was a delightful person and will be greatly missed by many people but none more so than Frank."

Frank spoke to the Burton Mail to pay trobute to his wife after just after her death, saying she had so much time for people and she loved the locals she represented and was very proactive.

Ann’s funeral was followed by committal at Bretby Crematorium.