A road has been partially closed in Stapenhill after a car crashed into a wall.

Staffordshire Police are currently on the scene in Stanton Road, diverting traffic through Brizlincote.

One woman, the only occupant of the car, has been taken to hospital. Her condition is not yet known.

She had been driving in the direction of Burton at the time of the incident.

The incident happened at around 4.30pm close to the roundabout at Brizlincote Valley which has been closed.

A witness at the time of the incident said she was driving past when she saw the car had crashed into the wall and a large group of people were waving traffic through.

She also said there was slow traffic as a result of the incident, and vehicles are still backed up in Stanton Road as traffic is diverted through Brizlincote.

Further updates to follow.