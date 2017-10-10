Thieves who rammed a vehicle into a store in Stapenhill are still at large as investigations remain ongoing. Thieves used a digger-type machine to steal the cashpoint machine from outside the Spar shop in Rosliston Road at around 3am on Monday, October 2, police have said.

The incident comes after two previous raids on the same shop earlier this year - one involving robbers armed with knives. These crimes remain unsolved.

A telescopic handler machine which was used to smash into the front of shop and wrench the ATM machine out was still outside the store on Monday morning.

A telescopic handler is heavy duty plant machinery with a long, extending arm which is used to carry large, heavy loads.

Officers have issued an appeal for anyone who saw anything or has information about the raid to get in touch.

A passerby heading into work in Burton said she had seen broken glass and debris outside the shop, adding that she felt very sorry for the owners of the Spar.

The shop was targeted in May when two masked robbers stormed the building and demanded that a staff member put cash in a bag. In a second raid in June a car was deliberately rammed into the shop while shopkeeper Aish Ahmad was asleep upstairs.

Similar ram raids have taken place elsewhere in the area, with thieves using telescopic handling machines to ram their way through brick walls at shops and banks before ripping out the ATM machines. The handling machines have then been used to lift the cashpoint machines out and into a waiting truck.

Ram raids have taken place in Ashby at the Nationwide bank in July. In August the Co-op store in Kings Bromley, was hit and the following day there was another raid at the Nisa store in Station Road, Hatton, in August.

If anyone has any information about the latest incident, they should call Staffordshire Police on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting incident number 49 of Monday, October 2.

