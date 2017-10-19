People in Burton and Swadlincote are being warned to brace themselves as severe weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK due to the impending arrival of Storm Brian at the weekend.

It is expected that the worst of the bad weather is likely to be around exposed coastlines, but around here we will not miss out completely as Saturday, October 21, is expected to see heavy rain accompanied by strong gale force winds.

This will continue in to Sunday and more rain is expected on Monday.

Transport disruption is likely across the warning area, which includes the West Midlands, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible.

A yellow severe weather warning for "dangerous" high winds covers much of southern England, Wales and the West Midlands for the weekend.

The spell of strong south-westerly winds is expected to pound much of the affected area from the early hours of Saturday into the evening.

According the The Mirror, The Met Office chief forecaster stated: "An intense low pressure system is expected to bring a swathe of strong south-westerly winds over southern areas early on Saturday.

"These will steadily transfer east through the morning and early afternoon, becoming westerly and eventually north-westerly later whilst also slowly easing.

"Gusts exceeding 50mph are expected widely within the warning area. These are expected to coincide with high tides, leading to locally dangerous conditions."

Forecaster Eleanor Bell, of The Weather Channel, said: "Current tracks show the centre of the low moving through Ireland with strong to gale force winds possible for Ireland late on Friday.

"Strongest winds and heaviest rain will likely be over Wales and south-west England overnight into Saturday."

She said winds could reach gale to severe gale force with gusts of 60-70mph, locally 80mph for western and southern coastal areas.

The unsettled conditions will remain into next week with winds strengthening to galeforce across the UK.

Storms are given a name by the UK Met Office when they have the potential for amber or red severe weather warnings – meaning significant impacts - for wind, rain or snow. Brian will be the name of the next storm to hit the UK.