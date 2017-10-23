The Beech Hotel in Stretton is hoping it can keep a unit it uses to cater for Burton Albion football fans. It has submitted a planning application and the scheme is among the latest ones to be submitted to East Staffordshire Borough Council:

Beech Hotel, Derby Road, Stretton - Retention of portable container for use of an outside bar for Burton Albion match days and Portacabin for use by Tutbury Pigeon Flying Club meetings.

Land south of Lichfield Road Branston - Reserved matters application for the erection of three buildings for use as Class B2 (general industrial) and Class B8 (storage and distribution), including details of access, appearance, scale, layout and landscaping.

The Post Office, 1 Sudbury Road, Yoxall - Change of use of part of post office into existing home, installation of rooflights, demolition of outbuildings, conservatory and garden wall, erection of new 1.8m high wall and formation of new access and parking/hardstanding area.

4 Knowles Hill, Rolleston On Dove - Fell one Norway spruce and two walnut trees, crown lift one redwood tree and one Beech tree.

The Croft House, Station Road, Rolleston on Dove - Fell one Hawthorn tree, one Laburnum tree and remove one branch from one willow tree.

Peelers House, Uttoxeter Road, Abbots Bromley - Erection of single storey linked granny annexe and guest suite and terracing of rear garden.

1 Wharf Houses, Barton Turn, Barton under Needwood - Listed Building application for the formation of stone steps to main entrance, alteration to boundary wall and formation of hard-standing, conversion and extension of existing outbuilding to form triple garage, art studio, workshop and storage including the installation of two flues and associated external works.

1 Cornmill Lane, Tutbury - Removal of one acer/maple tree, one sycamore tree and crown reduction by two metres of one Beech tree.

Land adjacent to 1 Forest Barn Cottages, Scotch Hills Lane, Barton Gate, Barton under Needwood - Outline application for the erection of up to three log cabins for proposed tourist accommodation including details of access.

Blakenhall Cottage, Bar Lane, Barton under Needwood - Erection of replacement dwelling with associated works.