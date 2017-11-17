The video will start in 8 Cancel

Couples took to the dance floor in a Strictly Come Dancing style competition in Swadlincote to raise more than £7,500 for charity.

The Strictly Relay for Life took place at Gresley Old Hall in Church Gresley on Friday, November 10.

A total of twelve couples strutted their stuff to show off cha-chas, tangos and salsas and two duos came out on top, taking home the glitter ball trophy; Carriann Stringer and Tom Collins and Charlotte Meades and Wayne Castledine.

Organiser Karen Bailey, who runs dance school, Dancing with Karen, said she was amazed with the show which raised £7,501.

She said: "We sold 335 tickets, so it was completely packed. Everyone had a lot of laughs and it really was a fantastic night.

"I must admit I'm relieved the organisation is done. It took a lot of work, but when you see how much we have raised, it is worth the work.

"The jury's out on whether we will do another one next year - but I say that every year, so it is more than likely!"

The event was organised to raise money for Cancer Research UK, which was chosen after Mrs Bailey's friend, Brian Webster, was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Earlier this year, the group took part in a 24-hour relay event in Burton and raised a grand total of £44,000 for Cancer Research UK.