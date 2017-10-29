Youngsters at the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Loughborough were treated to a very special visit from Spiderman and Captain America as part of an international comic book celebration.

The world-famous duo were among the characters who paid a surprise visit to the hospice on Sunday October 22 to meet the young people receiving care. The Rainbows Hospice offers support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

The boys and girls at the hospice donned superhero outfits and got into the spirit ready to meet their favourite characters.

Game of Thrones actors, Aimee Richardson, Kerry Ingram and Ross Mullan joined the superheroes at the hospice, and their appearance put a smile on a lot of people's faces.

Hannah Spearritt, who was part of pop sensation S Club 7 and later appeared on TV drama Primeval, joined the stars to meet the youngsters. She said: "It was an absolute pleasure. The work Rainbows does is incredible and inspirational beyond words."

It is the first Comic-Con event to take place in the town and was held at Loughborough Leisure Centre. Residents of all ages turned out to celebrate the much-loved superheroes.

Comic-Con is an event held worldwide which allows comic book fans to come together and celebrate all things magical. The events are synonymous with extravagant outfits of popular characters, with many visitors pulling out all the stops to make their outfit the best.

Event organiser, Paul Waidley, said: "Loughborough has proven an amazing place. Our visit to Rainbows was an incredible start - absolutely magical. And the Comic-Con event was well-supported. We've had a great time and look forward to a return visit soon."

What is the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People?

Since the hospice was officially opened in 1995 by Prince Charles, thousands of children and their families across the East Midlands have been given the support they need at one of the most difficult periods in any family’s life.

It has been estimated that there are 20,000 families across the UK facing life-limiting illnesses and parents are often expected to become full-time carers. This is where Rainbows Hospice comes in.

The charity helps children and families in these situations and supports them emotionally and physically, helping them to make the most of life.

The hospice supports families from Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Rutland and north Northamptonshire.