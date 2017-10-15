Swadlincote air cadets are celebrating after they were named the top squadron in the country. 1211 Squadron from the town picked up the Morris Trophy to mark the coveted achievment.

The award looked at training and activities the squadron has completed throughout the year which get the wider community involved.

Royal Air Force cadet inspectors visited the squadron's base, in Eureka Park,where members of the group performed a formal parade and showcased what they have to offer, which led to them being named the best large squadron in the country.

Executive officer for the squadron, Rob Moore said: "We are obviously very proud of all of our staff, cadets and support team for this incredible achievement, and please that what we have believed for many years has now been found to be true."

The group was first set up around 76 years ago, with the previous 33 years spent under the squad commander, Alyn Thompson who has this year relinquished the role.

Mr Moore said: "Not only have we accomplished this within our own organisation, I am proud to have done this as a representative not only of Swadlincote, but also Derbyshire as a whole."

Ruth Morgan will replace Mr Thompson as the squadron commander and has challenged the cadets to once again improve themselves.

She said: "Our cadets get chances to take part in activities which are just not available to anyone else in the South Derbyshire area. Where else can a young teenager take control of an aeroplane and do aerobatics with a Royal Air Force pilot for free?

"Swadlincote Cadets gain training which is incredibly useful not only if they join the military but also in civilian life. We have proven that we are currently the best squadron and we intend to make sure that our cadets go from strength to strength."

The group are currently looking for new youngsters to join their ranks, aged from 12 to 16. The squadron meet every Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7pm and anybody interested in getting involved are being invited to visit their headquarters on John Street, Eureka Park, Swadlincote.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk