A serial shoplifter who was part of a group who caused a huge surge in crime in Swadlincote has been jailed again - this time for breaking into a house causing the occupant to flee in terror.

Christopher Knight held a knife as he forced his way into the home in Stanhope Road, while its owners were inside, causing them to flee in fear. He was caught after the householder recognised him.

Knight was named as one of seven thieves who were causing misery for traders in the town and was featured in the Burton Mail along with the other crooks, who had stolen hundreds of pounds worth of goods from town stores.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 weeks after embarking on a shoplifting spree across Swadlincote. Crime figures rocketed in Swadlincote town centre because the seven had been released from prison at the same time and simply went back to the old ways by going on shoplifting sprees.

Now Knight has been jailed again for his latest offence. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court where he admitted using violence to force entry into an address in Stanhope Road, Swadlincote, on September 19.

The incident happened at 6pm. The initial call to the police suggested there were two men in the house, naming Knight as one of them.

This time he has been jailed for 12 weeks because magistrates felt it was a nasty incident when violence was sued to get inside the property, with occupant left intimidated and having to flee. They also noted hat a weapon was used and that Knight had a list of previous convictions. They also ordered that he should pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Knight's long list of previous crimes

Knight has admitted theft from the Tesco Express, on March 19;

Theft from Sainsbury’s, Burton Road on May 29;

Two thefts from Tesco Express, Woodville on May 29;

Theft from a shop in Willington on May 29;

Theft from Tesco Express, Swadlincote on May 29;

Theft from Go Local, in Derby on May 29;

Theft from Uttoxeter Road service station, also on May 29.

Theft from Asda service station, in Woodville, and criminal damage, in Woodville, both on June 7. Knight was being chased by police and climbed onto a single storey garage, in Swadlincote Road, Woodville. He was then seen stamping on the roof, which eventually gave way and he fell through, breaking two teeth, and was subsequently arrested.



He was jailed for 18 weeks for all of the above offences.

