Workers at a family-run law firm are celebrating the 125th anniversary of the first office opening in Swadlincote by giving their building a facelift.

Staff at Timms Solicitors, which specialises in private and commercial law, have unveiled the external makeover to the office in West Street, in the Derbyshire town.

The regeneration of the front was supported by funds from South Derbyshire Heritage Grant scheme, which ensures sympathetic alterations to key buildings as part of the regeneration of the Swadlincote conservation area.

Restoration work on the two-storey building includes the fitting of bay windows, improved glazed brickwork and fretwork, which reflects the arts and crafts design of the original two shops that were built in 1925.

Fiona Moffat, a managing partner at Timms Solicitors, said the firm was always keen to be part of the community in Swadlincote, and had shown that throughout their 125-year history.

She said: "We are delighted with the restoration work to our Swadlincote office which is now in keeping with the vastly improving look of the town's conservation area.

"It has been fascinating to look through the old photographs mapping the history of this building from the 20s onwards and I am sure that many people still remember the building society and shop that were here in the 60s.

"Timms Solicitors has always been committed to being part of the local communities in which we work and particularly in Swadlincote where we have always been active members of the town, particularly with the Dementia Friends initiative and sponsoring the first Swadlincote Community Awards.

"We were keen to be part of the Heritage Scheme to bring this building back to its former glory and it's extremely fitting that this project has been completed during our 125th anniversary year."

The solicitors, which was first founded in 1892, have maintained their high street presence in Swadlincote throughout the 125-year life span, and moved to the current building on West Street in the late 1940s.

Throughout its history, Timms Solicitors has expanded and now has offices in Burton, in Lichfield Street, Ashby, and in Market Street and in the Cathedral Quarter, in Derby.