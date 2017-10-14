A Swadlincote man is set to pound the streets in the Great Birmingham Run to raise money for St Giles Hospice and support his father-in-law in his battle against prostate cancer.

Nick Upton will be joining thousands of others taking part in the Birmingham half-marathon on Sunday, October 15.

Mr Upton is a seasoned marathon runner, and has raised £3,500 for various charities after taking part in events across the world including New York, London and Amsterdam.

But now, he will be running for a cause much closer to home, after his father-in-law Gordon Watson, who will turn 76 in November, was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.

Mr Upton said: "He is facing his greatest challenge ever after being diagnosed several years ago with metastatic prostate cancer. Little did we know when he was first diagnosed how debilitating this disease would become.

"He has faced every obstacle thrown at him, including chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and three spinal fractures, always with a smile on his face. He said he wouldn't let cancer beat him.

"He has been the rock of this family and has always been upbeat about life, chatting to anyone and everyone. However, over the last few months, the cancer has cruelly taken this wonderful man's smile away.

"The pain Gordon has been in has crushed him and it has been unbearable for his family and loved ones to see, he has become a shadow of his former self, both physically and emotionally."

Mr Upton has already smashed the £200 target he originally set to raise funds for St Giles Hospice through his JustGiving page - and is now targeting £375. The charity was picked after Mr Watson received care from workers at the hospice.

Mr Upton said: "Gordon always thought it was a place to die and he struggled with the idea of going to the hospice. After a few days of staying at St Giles, he became much more comfortable. He started to engage in conversation, his appetite was improving and best of all he is starting to smile again.

"It had been so long since we had seen his smile and had a conversation with him. The doctors, nursing staff and all of the volunteers have all been absolutely amazing. Nothing is too much trouble for Gordon."

Mr Upton will be running the Great Birmingham Run on Sunday, October 15 and to make a donation visit the JustGiving page that has been set-up to facilitate donations online at here

