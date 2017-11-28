Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who suffered a horror injury after a collision with a moped has issued an appeal to find the driver who left him with a such a deep wound the bone was showing from his leg.

Reece Marsh, 21, of Swadlincote, was involved in a collision with a moped as he was crossing High Street, Woodville, during the morning on Tuesday, November 21. The force of the collision left Reece on the floor in the middle of the road.

He suffered a serious injury to his leg, which required an operation in hospital. His family have now offered a reward of £500 in a bid to find the driver involved in the collision.

The moped driver initially stopped, spoke with Reece but then got back on his bike and drove off.

His dad, Des, who was nearby at the time but didn't see the incident, said: "Traffic at the junction was at a standstill towards Burton. A driver let Reece pass in front of him to cross the road, then a moped came past and the accident happened.

"He was knocked over in the middle of the road, but then got up and moved onto the pavement. The lad on the bike th

"I heard all of the commotion and came running towards Reece. I don't think anyone realised how bad it was really, even Reece. He got up and moved to the pavement, then saw that there was blood everywhere."

Mechanic Reece suffered a serious injury to his right leg, which needed surgery at Derby Royal Hospital. He is now recovering from his ordeal, but is having problems as his leg has swollen up. He will be off work for at least six weeks.

It means at the moment Reece cannot work at his dad's firm, Viking Tyre Centre, and his parents have said that being stuck at home is taking its toll on him.

Detectives from Derbyshire Constabulary are investigating the incident and are hoping to trace the driver of the moped.

A spokesman from the force said: "A pedestrian was involved in a road traffic collision with a moped at around 9.15am on Tuesday, November 21.

"He received leg injuries in the incident and was taken to Royal Derby Hospital for treatment.

"When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the moped was not there. We are now working to trace the driver."

Des and wife Louise are now calling on the public for information about the moped driver.

Des said: "We're really hoping that someone out there knows who is responsible for this.

"Reece is more irritated about the fact that the driver decided to just clear off.

"There is no reason to speed off if you injure someone. There's nothing to worry about if you're driving legally."

The family are offering a reward to anyone who has information to the police that leads to someone being convicted over the incident.

Anyone can give information to the police by calling the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

WARNING: The following image is extremely graphic