Officers from Swadlincote's Safer Neighbourhood Team, who have been dealing with trouble makers in the town aged as young as 11, have landed a top honour in a prestigious police awards.

The team landed the ward after becoming the first in the county to roll-out new anti-social behaviour legislation to combat the problem of youths causing a nuisance.

The legislation allows them to issue warnings to the children involved and their parents. In one case the team served an 11-year-old with a criminal behaviour order to stop problems in the town.

The team landed the honour at Derbyshire Police's Celebrating Achievements awards due to the work they have put in to tackle antisocial behaviour in the town. The team, together with Safer South Derbyshire, were the first in the county to embrace new legislation.

They targeted 12 youngsters and their parents serving a series of community protection notice warnings. This work has since become a model for other teams across the county.

A community protection order can be issued if the conduct of the individual is having a detrimental effect - of a persistent or continuing nature - on the quality of life of those in the area.

A criminal behaviour order focuses on more serious offenders, who take part in criminal activity as well as anti-social behaviour. It can only be issued in conjunction with a sentence by a court or if the individual is the subject of a conditional discharge, which also have to be imposed by the courts. The order will either prohibit specified acts or require the offender to participate in specified things, such as attendance at a course to curb their poor behaviour.

Sergeant Graham Summers, from the safer neighbourhood team, said: "The award is in no small measure down to the dedication of the 19 officers on the south area Safer Neighbourhood Team, who are always prepared to change shift and come to work on their rest days to combat crime and anti-social behaviour effecting the community.

"We were one of four teams across the county shortlisted. All were nominated for good reason, but I believe that it was our partnership work with South Derbyshire District Council's communities team which clinched it. The work we do with the council’s community safety manager Chris Smith and his team at the council is fundamental to our success."

The nomination for the award was also supported by South Derbyshire District Council. The Celebrating Achievements awards also recognised brave members of the public, seasoned detectives and long-serving members of staff.

Also crowned were a community police officer of the Year, a PSCO of the year and a special constable of the year.

Derbyshire Police's Chief Constable Peter Goodman said: "It was a real honour to present these awards to our officers and staff and have the chance to recognise some outstanding bravery and good deeds done by members of the community.

"Listening to some of the amazing stories last night was very humbling and I’m proud of our officers and staff and the fantastic work they do across the county every day."

