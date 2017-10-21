A Swadlincote town centre business park could see changes as a planning application is submitted to South Derbyshire District Council. Here are some of the latest plans which are due to be considered by the authority:

Rinkway Business Park, Unit 11, Rink Drive, Swadlincote - the erection of three fascia illuminated signs using existing lighting, hoardings fitted to existing railing along with reception and parking sign fitted to the building.

23 West Street, Swadlincote - painting of the exterior.

Midway Community Centre, Chestnut Avenue, Midway - display of an advertisement.

14 Lincote Way, Woodville - the conversion of the garage into living accommodation and the erection of a first floor extension above.

Hilton Business Park, Aquajet, Egginton Road, Hilton - prior notification for the demolition of the building.

21 Linton Road, Castle Gresley - outline application (all matters to be reserved) for the residential development of a two bedroom bungalow.

The Rhymes, Aston Lane, Foston - the erection of an agricultural store.

Walton Hill Farm, Coton Road, Walton on Trent - prior notification for the erection of an agricultural storage building.

Mewies Close, 5 Main Street, Walton on Trent - the crown reduction of various trees.

189 Station Road. Melbourne - certificate of lawfulness for proposed roof alterations to form a new gable end.

Unit 1, Cockshut Lane, Melbourne - prior approval for change of use from storage/distribution to residential.