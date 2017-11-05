The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 32-year-old woman is to stand trial accused of using a stolen bank card to purchase food from McDonald's.

Gemma Fox, of Midland Road, Swadlincote, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to deny a series of fraud charges.

She denies committing fraud by false representation by allegedly using a stolen bank card intending to make a gain for herself.

She is charged with using the card to pay for £17.36 worth of goods and £11.34 worth of goods, both from McDonalds, Swadlincote on January 22.

She also denies buying items worth £25.04 and £24.99 from Lidl, Swadlincote on two separate occasions, on January 23.

She also denies buying £22.25 worth of goods and again £20 worth of goods on three separate occasions, all from Morrisons, Swadlincote, on January 23. Fox also denies allegedly buying £2.58 worth of goods from McDonald’s, Swadlincote, on January 23.

She is due to return to Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on December 13 to stand trial. She answers unconditional bail until that date.

