Swadlincote Fire Station is set to be bulldozed to the ground after 65 years to enable work to begin on a major new multi-million pound hub development.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service was given permission by South Derbyshire District Council's planning committee last year to demolish the existing station in Civic Way, and build a community fire station in its place.

Now plans have been approved to move the fire station to a temporary location at Unit 3C Boardman Industrial Estate, in Boardman Road, in the town, while work begins on the hub.

The new hub is expected to include provision for both community and youth engagement/cadet uses, including potential NHS use of the gym, with general station accommodation provisions to meet the requirements of a day crewing station.

Discussions have also taken place with East Midlands Ambulance Service to make the hub its home. The service also wants to bulldoze the existing training tower and build a smoke house, along with alterations to existing access, boundary treatments and reconfiguration of the service yard.

The plan was unveiled as the fire service sold its former firefighter homes behind the existing fire station for £875,000 which will help pay for the new hub.

The homes were left empty after the number of full-time firefighters was cut, with the area offered additional support by retained, part-time firefighters instead.

The homes were sold to South Derbyshire District Council to add to its growing council house portfolio. It is not yet known what the outlay on the hub could be but Burton has recently opened a similar service at a cost of £3.8 million.

In a report to the council, Derbyshire fire service said the current fire station, built in 1952, was operating 'beyond the end of its functional design life'.

The new hub will accommodate four fire engines and support facilities for staff. The new building would also provide community facilities with an independent access and meeting room but also with access to the gym.

While car parking spaces will be increased from 18 to 36, the number of fire staff will remain the same with five full-time and 18 part time, the equivalent of 10 full-time members of staff.

