A Swadlincote aerospace business could be undertaking major changes to its site as latest applications have been submitted to South Derbyshire District Council:

Trelleborg, Ryder Close, Swadlincote - the erection of replacement fencing to site boundaries to Cadley Hill Road and Ryder Close and new vehicular access to Ryder Close and creation of new car park.

1 Castle Mews, Melbourne - the pruning of three trees.

The Granary Mill, Piddocks Road, Stanton - lawful development certificate to re-use an agricultural building to form a garage and workshop with partial re-cladding.

Land adjacent to 124, Repton Road, Hartshorne - installation of 4,000 litre underground gas tank.

3 Burton Road, Woodville - change of use of upstairs residential flat to d1 with the insertion of fire doors internally.

24 Main Street, Rosliston - the erection of extensions.

149 Mount Pleasant Road, Castle Gresley - proposed single storey rear extension, with eaves of 2.1 metres and maximum height of 3.1 metres extending 3.95 metres from the rear wall.