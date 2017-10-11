Swimming supremo Adam Peaty has spoken of his love for his country after rubbing shoulders with royalty as he received his MBE

The 22-year-old was today, October 11, bestowed with the honour by the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, during an investiture ceremony held at Buckingham Palace.

Peaty smashed his own 100-metre breaststroke world record to win Team GB's first gold medal at the Olympics held in Rio last summer.

(Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Despite being used to the big stage, the Uttoxeter-born star admitted he was nervous before the MBE ceremony.

He told media outlet News and Star: "The thing is I am used to having crowds and thousands of people around me cheering me on. This was very different and so formal.

"You win all these gold medals and stuff but to actually have this recognition is something that you cannot really race people for - it is just something a little bit different.

"This is all something that I have wanted since I was a kid. I wanted to be able to represent my country and now there is this recognition from the royal family. I am a very patriotic person."

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Having exhibited the dedication required to also win Commonwealth, World and European crowns, Peaty has been hailed as a role-model for youngsters.

And his down-to-earth qualities and efforts to support charities have resulted in plaudits on a more human level.

Most recently, Peaty donated his World Championships swimming cap and Team GB Olympics t-shirt to Uttoxeter man Nick Brittlebank.

Mr Brittlebank has motor neurone disease and will auction the valuable items to raise vital funds for fellow-sufferers.

The world record holder is also an ambassador for Donna Louise Hospice and has twice been out to Zambia with coach Mel Marshall to support communities affected by poverty and disease.

The MBE is awarded by the Queen and is given for "an outstanding achievement or service to the community" that "will have had a long-term, significant impact and stand out as an example to others".

On his big day in the capital, Peaty spent time, and posed for pictures, with fellow Olympian Justin Rose.

The gold-medal-winning golfer, known as the "gentleman" of his sport, was also receiving an MBE.

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Peaty's unbelievable sporting success

To date, Peaty has won three Commonwealth Games, nine World Championship and two Olympic medals.

He has also contributed the fastest-ever 100m breaststroke relay leg, which was achieved in the medley relay in the Rio pool, where Team GB won a silver medal behind their American counterparts.

His proudest moment came when he won the 100m breaststroke gold medal at the same games.

Peaty, who was educated at Painsley Catholic College, in Cheadle, was the first man to swim the 50m breaststroke quicker than 26 seconds.

He swam 25.95 seconds on his way to retaining the world championships in Budapest this year.

He has swum the five fastest 50m breaststroke times ever recorded - as well as the five fastest 100m breaststroke times.

His 100m breaststroke world record stands at 57.55 seconds and was set at the Rio Olympics.