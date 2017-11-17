Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When it comes to Christmas shopping more and more people are now doing a lot of it online to get those all-important must-have gifts delivered straight to their door - and avoid trudging around the shops.

One of the first places to head to online is retail giant Amazon, which literally has almost everything and anything all in one place, but have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes to make sure you have your gifts in time for the big day?

News reporter Jenny Moody and photographer Simon Deacon too a mind boggling tour of the giant Amazon Fulfillment Centre in Coalville to find out just that.

Christmas is not too far away, but before that it is the new fad of Black Friday where shoppers can grab some of those more expensive items at knock down prices. And for Amazon Friday Friday is not just that one giant shopping day - it has 10 days of offers from Friday, November 17, to Monday, November 27. And it means the firm can expect an almighty surge of people buying items as so many will be holding off buying Christmas gifts until the sale starts.

When its comes to Black Friday, some offers are available on electronics such as the Kindle, Echo and hair straighteners, which are usually on sale and popular.

With so much going on and so many shoppers looking for perfect gifts, it is a busy time for the 900-strong workforce in North West Leicestershire.

The centre is just huge - the size of 14 football pitches, and its packed with goods. It means in the run up to the festive season bosses hire 2,000 extra people - and quite a few end up getting permanent jobs afterwards.

The centre officially opened on October 3, 2016. General manager Nathan Fetherston says it is a happy place to work, with staff celebrating the milestone one-year anniversary by taking their families to work for a showing of top animated film Cars 3, complete with Slushies and candy floss.

Daily the team will deal with hundreds of thousands of items, but that goes up to millions in the countdown to Christmas so the team has to be on top form to get those items delivered as soon as possible. So when it comes to preparing for Christmas, plans will start for the next year immediately this year's is over.

Mr Fetherston said: "It is one of those critical times of year and we need to look at demand on us over that time to make sure we are able to deliver to them on time to give customers a great Christmas start for the holidays.

"We look at things that potentially could be popular to make sure we are more than prepared. It gives us time back and makes it easier so we can enjoy the season."

There is still plenty of time to get those perfect Christmas gifts with Mr Fetherston suggesting that December 21 or December 22 should be around the time to order those last presents, depending on where it is coming from. But that might be for just the brave and the risk-takers as that is getting pretty close to the big day by this time. This advice on late online shopping is also specific to each product so it depends on what it is and if it is from Amazon or one of its many sellers.

The fulfilment centre has everything from tiny SD cards to larger items such as televisions, peddle boards and giant stuffed animals so a system needs to be in place to make sure everything can be found easily.

When looking around the enormous warehouse this could seem like a major challenge but not for the team at Amazon as staff have a system in place to make sure everything runs smoothly. The factory floor has a "couple of hundred" person up platforms, known as PUPs, which are a safe and effective way for workers to access all areas.

Finding things is all done through bar codes, so these can be scanned and everything on the shelf will be revealed. Computers know where everything is stored so when staff go to the right shelves they can locate the item and get it ready for sending.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Everything arrives through the inbound area of the factory, with items coming in constantly throughout the day with everything from bigger companies to the smaller sellers turning up. These are then unpacked and put in the correct area. Sometimes items need to be bubble-wrapped to make sure they arrive safely and there are people on hand to do this task.

Mr Fetherston said: "The team is working really hard and doing a lot of training so they are ready for more volumes to come through. It is always exciting with the goods coming through for the holidays."

When someone places an order the pickers are on hand to collect the item using the PUPs, a scanner and the bar code and if it does not come with its own box, a machine tells them which size would be right depending on its weight and size to help cut back on packaging.

The labels are printed with the destination of where the item is going and then attached to the box using compressed air on a conveyor belt, with all of the shipping information it needs. Those buying gifts can also take advantage of the gift wrapping service available so loved ones have no chance of getting a sneak peek before the big day.

With so much spare cardboard and plastic left in the warehouse, Amazon has a contract with a nearby contractor so it can be taken off to be recycled.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Everything in the fulfilment centre runs like clockwork to get items delivered on time, with staff getting to enjoy some perks in their downtime such as football tables in their break room, as well as free tea and coffee and photobooths at Christmas.

Mr Fetherston said: "I have worked for Amazon for nine and a half years and I absolutely love it. The great thing that drives it is the people that I get to work with. We have a lot of fun and the people here are fantastic. I came here with my family from America and they also love it.

"There is a great vibe in the factory and the biggest thing is we can influence ways to change things and make it better. It is empowering as we can make the process better."

All permanent employees working in the company's fulfilment centres also have an added bonus as they receive stock grants, which over the last five years were equal to £1,000 or more per year per employee.

They are also offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life insurance, income protection, subsidised meals and an employee discount, which combined are worth more than £700 annually, as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon also offers staff an innovative programme called Career Choice that provides employees funding for adult education, offering to pre-pay for 95 per cent of tuition and associated fees for nationally recognised courses, up to £8,000 over four years.

Amazon started life just selling books but bosses wanted to sell everything from A to Z and have it all in one place. There are now 15 fulfilment centres across the country, delivering to absolutely anywhere in the world.

Operations at the factory currently run for 20 hours a day, giving engineers time to work on the equipment in the time in between, but they hope to go up to 24 hours a day.

Last year Amazon announced that it would open fulfilment centres in Daventry, Doncaster, Warrington and Tilbury in 2017. The Daventry site opened in February while Doncaster, Warrington and Tilbury have recently started their operations.

Amazon is increasing the size of its UK fulfilment centre network to meet increasing customer demands, expand selection and enable small and medium-sized firms selling on Amazon Marketplace to scale up their business.

The company has also invested £6.4 billion in the UK since 2010 in its UK-based research and development, head office and fulfilment and logistics infrastructure.