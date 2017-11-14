Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A South Derbyshire talk featuring one of the most picturesque villages in the county will be held.

Etwall and Burnaston Local History Society will be holding its 16th annual lecture later this month and is inviting members of the public to attend.

The talk will be given by Sir Richard FitzHerbert of Tissington Hall on Tissington - Past, Present and Future. The Peak District village is home to the famous 13-mile Tissington Trail.

Firms and business leaders react to St Peter's Bridge opening

The talk will take place at 7.30pm on Tuesday, November 21, in the Frank Wickham Hall, in Portland Street, Etwall.

This is a ticket only event and they are still available from Pam Kerby by calling 01283 730287, or emailing sandypits.kerby@btinternet.com