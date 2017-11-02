The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager has been arrested in Swadlincote on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs, after crashing into a hedge on Thursday, October 26.

Police cars and a fire engine were spotted by residents on the A511 in Swadlincote just after 9pm after a car collided with a hedge.

A spokesman from Derbyshire Constabulary said: "At around 9pm on Thursday, October 26, we were called to an address on Burton Road, in Midway, after a car collided with a hedge.

"An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He has since been released under investigation."

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue say that a team from Swadlincote attended the scene, but this was only to make the scene safe after the car had been recovered.

It is not known if the man suffered any injuries in the incident.

