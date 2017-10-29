New league tables have shown Uttoxeter's high school pupils are making huge progress in their studies.

Thomas Alleyne's High School, the only high school in town, has made the top ten for Staffordshire in the new school performance tables for the second successive year.

It is one of just five high schools out of 64 across the county that has made the top ten in for 2017 and 2016.

The government's key indicator of "progress eight" measures how much progress pupils have made in eight key subjects between Year Six and Year 11.

And the tables show Alleyne's pupils are making "above average" progress between the ages of 10 and 16.

While the national average score for state schools is -0.03 and the county-wide number is -0.13, Alleyne's' figure was recorded as 0.18.

This ranked the Dove Bank school, which entered 249 GCSE candidates, the tenth highest ranked state school in Staffordshire.

Head teacher Julie Rudge said: "We are thrilled that the Department for Education has once again recognised Thomas Alleyne’s as one of the highest-performing schools in the local authority area for student progress.

"I would like to congratulate students on their achievement and thank staff, parents and governors for all of their hard work.

"We are currently working with our new Year 11 students to ensure they also make fantastic progress."

Along with the progress eight score, the tables recorded the percentage of pupils who got at least the "expected" grade five standard in GCSE English and maths.

The new marking system, which replaced traditional A* to to E grades, was introduced this year.

Alleyne's saw 42 per cent of students reach the standard, compared to Staffordshire's overall score of just 38.6 per cent. The national average for state schools was 42.2 per cent.

Nearby JCB Academy, in Rocester, which had 178 GCSE entrants, was ranked 54th in Staffordshire with its progress eight score of -0.82.

However, the specialist engineering and business academy matched Alleyne's for the percentage of pupils meeting expected levels in English and Maths, with a total of 42 per cent.

Painsley Catholic College, which teaches many Uttoxeter pupils, had an outstanding year, finishing top of the Staffordshire league for progress eight with a score of 0.76.

Sixty-seven per cent of the 197 pupils taking their exams got grade five or above in English and maths.