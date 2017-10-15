More than 370 bikers will be revving their engines to help raise thousands of pounds for Midlands Air Ambulance.

Hundreds of motorbike enthusiasts have already signed up for the Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival 2018 in the first two days of ticket being on sale alone, which is up 37 per cent on previous years.

The event is organised by Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which operates out of Tatenhill Airfield near Burton. And interest in the event continues to rise annually, said a spokesman. Next year it will take place on Sunday, April 22.

When Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival first launched eight years ago, just 154 people took part. In April 2017, 3,500 motorcycles took part in the Ride Out event and more than 10,000 people attended the festival. It is expected to rise once more when Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival takes place he said.

In addition to the number of people who have signed up, more than 3,800 visited the www.bike4lifefest.com website, and 128,000 people viewed the announcement on the Bike4LifeFest Facebook page.

Jason Levy, chairman of the organising committee, and fund-raising and marketing director for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: "The level of interest is testament to Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival becoming one of the most anticipated events to kick start the motorcycle season.

"It also demonstrates the amazing support we receive from the motorcycle and local communities. Last year, we raised £73,800 towards our lifesaving air ambulance operations, which helped to fund 30 vital missions. As places in the Ride Out are limited, if you're interested in taking part, sign up now at www.bike4lifefest.com ."

The Ride Out takes bikers on a 23-mile road route from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford in Shropshire, which is home to the Bike4Life Festival.

Previously the Ride Out which has been led by world Superbike champion and racing legend Carl Fogarty, motorcycle and truck racing legend Steve Parrish, adventure motorcyclist and autho, Nick Sanders, and Boyzone popstar and professional drift driver Shane Lynch. The 2018 line-up will be announced in due course, said a spokesman.

At the festival, which is supported by the Safer Roads Partnership, visitors will be entertained by live bands, a range of displays in the arena, and will have a chance to visit the biker safety village, grab a bite to eat and browse the numerous stalls.

Vicki Bristow, communications manager for the Safer Roads Partnership, said: "It's great that we are able to support Bike4Life. Biker safety is one of the main focuses of the event and we're keen to talk to as many bikers as possible to find out what their concerns are when trying to make our roads safer for all.

"At Bike4Life there is the opportunity to speak to various organisations to find out more about further training and additional courses that are out there. It’s a great day out, no matter what your area of biking so sign up and join in."

Significant planning goes into Bike4Life each year to ensure the event remains safe and viable, while enabling the charity to raise funds to support air ambulance missions, he said.

The event cannot take place without the support from; the Central Motorway Police Group, Highways England, West Mercia Police, Shropshire County Council, the Shropshire and Powys Advanced Riders (in association with RoSPA), Shropshire & Staffordshire Blood Bikes, Midland Freewheelers, the RAF Museum Cosford, RAF Cosford and the volunteers and marshals. Organisers would also like to thank other road users for their patience and understanding during the Ride Out.

More details about the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity is available by visiting www.midlandsairambulance.com or for more information on the Safer Roads Partnership visit www.thinksaferroads.org.uk

